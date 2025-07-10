Endrick Injury: Set for weeks out
Endrick (hamstring) suffered a setback and is set for weeks out, per Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.
Endrick suffered the hamstring setback in training and is now expected to miss most if not all of Real Madrid's pre-season. The forward will likely need some time to get up to match fitness, with this same injury limiting him previously. Gonzalo has gotten more chances with Endrick injured.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now