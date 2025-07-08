Endrick Injury: Trains with group
Endrick (hamstring) trained with the group Tuesday, according to his club.
Endrick had rejoined the squad at the end of June during the Club World Cup and has made another improvement Tuesday, training with the rest of his teammates. This is good news for the Brazilian, as he should be nearing a return to play. The club will take the field again Wednesday when facing PSG, possibly seeing the team sheet then.
