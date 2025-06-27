Endrick Injury: Will join squad in USA soon

Endrick (hamstring) is still in his rehabilitation process but will join the squad in the USA soon to train with the group, coach Xabi Alonso said in a press conference. "He's in the process of recovery, but we want him to be available as soon as possible. He'll soon be back in the United States to train with the group, and of course, I'm counting on him."

Endrick suffered a hamstring injury right before the season finale against Real Sociedad and has since been recovering and rehabilitating. The young Brazilian is progressing well and will soon join the squad in the USA during the FIFA Club World Cup to train with the group, since new coach Xabi Alonso counts on him heading into the 2025/26 season. That said, with the brilliant performances of Gonzalo, Endrick could see some decrease in his minutes.