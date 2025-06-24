Enzo Barrenechea News: Significant role while on loan

Barrenechea started in 26 of his 30 appearances while on loan with Valencia.

Barrenechea saw a decent spell in Spain while on loan, shaping out a starting role after being a part of the starting XI in 26 of his 30 games. From that he would earn a goal and three assists, showing some presence in the attack despite typically playing a more defensive role. It seems Valencia has some interest in possibly making the deal permanent, although Aston Villa seems to also closely be monitoring the player and he will remain with his parent club for the time being.