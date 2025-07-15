Enzo Ebosse News: Moves to Verona

Ebosse has transferred to Verona on loan with a conditioned obligation to buy from Udinese.

Ebosse is coming off a decent loan spell at Jagiellonia, where he was a fixture, while his previous seasons were marred by consecutive ACL tears. He'll be an option in multiple roles in the back and on the left wing for Verona, which have lost mulòtiple regulars compared to last year's squad.