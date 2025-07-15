Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Ebosse headshot

Enzo Ebosse News: Moves to Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Ebosse has transferred to Verona on loan with a conditioned obligation to buy from Udinese.

Ebosse is coming off a decent loan spell at Jagiellonia, where he was a fixture, while his previous seasons were marred by consecutive ACL tears. He'll be an option in multiple roles in the back and on the left wing for Verona, which have lost mulòtiple regulars compared to last year's squad.

Enzo Ebosse
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now