Enzo Kana-Biyik News: Signs with United, sent on loan

Kana-Biyik has transferred to Manchester United from Le Havre and will join Lausanne-Sport on loan for his first year with United, according to his new club.

Kana-Biyik is seeing a huge progression in his career, as the forward is now heading to the Premier League to join Manchester United from Le Havre. He makes this move despite not seeing a single minute of play with a first team in his career. This is likely the reason for his loan, set to get his feet underneath him with Lausanne before returning to the Red Devils.