Eray Comert News: Returns to Valencia

Comert is returning to his parent club Valencia after ending his season-long loan spell in Valladolid.

Comert featured in 28 games across all competitions for Valladolid while on loan from Valencia. The central defender is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, though his future remains unclear as it is still unknown whether he will be included in the senior squad after spending two consecutive seasons on loan at Nantes and Valladolid.