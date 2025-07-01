Eric Bailly News: Departs Villarreal
Bailly is leaving Villarreal after ending his contract, the club announced.
Bailly is departing Villarreal after his second stint with the Yellow Submarine, which lasted one and a half seasons. During that span, Bailly played 22 La Liga games and contributed to only one clean sheet. The defender is now set for free agency and can sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.
Eric Bailly
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now