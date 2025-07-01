Menu
Eric Bailly News: Departs Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Bailly is leaving Villarreal after ending his contract, the club announced.

Bailly is departing Villarreal after his second stint with the Yellow Submarine, which lasted one and a half seasons. During that span, Bailly played 22 La Liga games and contributed to only one clean sheet. The defender is now set for free agency and can sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.

