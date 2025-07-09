Eric Junior Injury: Starts to train
Junior (calf) has started to train individually again, according to his club.
Junior ended last season injured, but is finally starting to see some progress in his rehabilitation as we enter June, with the midfielder starting to train individually. This is solid news, although he remains away from the rest of the team. He should still be fit in time for the start of the season if all goes to plan, still having over a month to recover.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now