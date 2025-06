Choupo-Moting (abdominal) is questionable for Wednesday's trip to Toronto, per the MLS injury report.

Choupo-Moting is a doubt for Wednesday's clash due to an abdominal concern he picked up during a 2-1 loss to Atlanta. The striker came off after 56 minutes there and wasn't able to recover. He has been in red-hot form and would be a major blow if ruled out.