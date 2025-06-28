Menu
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Choupo-Moting (abdomen) is in the starting lineup to face Minnesota United on Saturday.

Choupo-Moting will feature in the middle of his squad's front line following a one-match absence, looking to increase his current season totals of 25 shots (16 on target) and 10 goals in 18 appearances. He'll look to remain a consistent attacking option going forward, leaving Wiktor Bogacz in a backup role while Lewis Morgan (strain) remains sidelined.

