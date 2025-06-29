Menu
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Nets late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Choupo-Moting scored a goal while taking six shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Minnesota.

Choupo-Moting found the back of the net in the 90th minute to claim a point for the Red Bulls while leading the team with six shots. The forward has two goals to go along with nine shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
