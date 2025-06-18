Erick Aguirre News: Plays in CWC

Aguirre (undisclosed) played 32 minutes as a substitute during the first Club World Cup group stage match versus Inter Milan.

Aguirre took Ricardo Chavez's place as a right wing-back in the second half of Tuesday's clash, making his first appearance since March 29. The versatile man has struggled with physical issues in recent years, so he might continue to see playing time gradually in upcoming weeks. He also faces a significant challenge in competing with Chavez, who is already familiar with new coach Domenec Torrent's system.