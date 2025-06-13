Erik Sviatchenko Injury: Participating in training
Sviatchenko (lower body) is back in training and should be available to face Montreal on Saturday, manager Ben Olsen told media Friday.
The center-back used the international break to recover from the injury, and based on Olsen's words, he seems ready to return following a six-game absence. It wouldn't be surprising if Sviatchenko returns to the XI right away, as he's started in six of his eight appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now