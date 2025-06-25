Menu
Erik Sviatchenko News: Starting against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Sviatchenko (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota United.

Sviatchenko had missed seven game weeks before completing his recovery from a physical issue ahead of the midweek match. The center-back will regain a starting position alongside Pablo Ortiz, surprisingly pushing Obafemi Awodesu to the bench. Over his previous five MLS starts, Sviatchenko stood out in terms of defensive stats, tallying 20 clearances and seven interceptions.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
