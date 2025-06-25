Erik Sviatchenko News: Starting against Minnesota

Sviatchenko (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota United.

Sviatchenko had missed seven game weeks before completing his recovery from a physical issue ahead of the midweek match. The center-back will regain a starting position alongside Pablo Ortiz, surprisingly pushing Obafemi Awodesu to the bench. Over his previous five MLS starts, Sviatchenko stood out in terms of defensive stats, tallying 20 clearances and seven interceptions.