Erik Thommy Injury: Hip injury leads to sidelines

Thommy is not going to make the call Saturday as he heads to the sicdeliens with a hip injury. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he has started in their past four games and has three goal contributions in their past two games. That said, a change will be made, with Memo Rodriguez as a possible replacement for his role.