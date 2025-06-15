Erik Thommy News: Starts Saturday
Thommy recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to FC Dallas.
Thommy got the start after missing the last match with a groin injury. He's been back in starting contention of late, totaling four starts in the last five appearances, assisting once on 10 shots (one on target), five crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in that span.
