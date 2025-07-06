Erik Thommy News: Two goal contributions Friday

Thommy scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Thommy scored in the 53rd minute on a crisp low shot after setting up Dejan Joveljic's opener in the 4th minute, giving him four goals and four assists in 20 MLS appearances this season. He has now contributed to three goals in the last two games, underlining his growing influence in Sporting Kansas City's attack. Thommy has created 14 chances this season, highlighting his role as a consistent playmaker as SKC prepares to host Seattle on Saturday.