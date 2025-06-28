Menu
Eryk Williamson headshot

Eryk Williamson News: On bench in Chicago trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Williamson (head) is on the bench Saturday against Chicago Fire.

Williamson has started in just three of his 16 league appearances in 2025, although he was slightly more active over the last month. After being forced off due to a knock to the head in the previous match, he'll have a chance to bounce back immediately as either Brandt Bronico's or Ashley Westwood's substitute.

Eryk Williamson
Charlotte FC
