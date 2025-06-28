Eryk Williamson News: On bench in Chicago trip
Williamson (head) is on the bench Saturday against Chicago Fire.
Williamson has started in just three of his 16 league appearances in 2025, although he was slightly more active over the last month. After being forced off due to a knock to the head in the previous match, he'll have a chance to bounce back immediately as either Brandt Bronico's or Ashley Westwood's substitute.
