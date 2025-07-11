Esteban Lozano News: Scores equalizer versus Atlas

Lozano scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 loss to Atlas.

Lozano made a surprising start as Puebla's No. 9 in the first game of the season, leaving all of Emiliano Gomez, Ricardo Marin and Lucas Cavallini among the substitutes. The former America man found the back of the net in his second attempt of the match during the 29th minute, and he also won seven out of 10 duels. He's on loan with the Camoteros for the rest of the season and could be a decent attacking threat if he continues to take advantage of his opportunities, although the team is expected to struggle when facing tougher opposition later in the campaign.