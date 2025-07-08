Ethan Bartlow News: Assists twice in win
Bartlow assisted twice to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Bartlow created two goals to help Houston earn three points on the road with his first two assists in the campaign. The centerback also led his side in clearances during the match. He did receive his second yellow card as well.
