Ethan Mbappe Injury: Won't play again this season

Mbappe (hamstring) suffered an injury against Angers on Sunday and was stretchered off. He will miss the remainder of the season, both coach Bruno Genesio and president Olivier Letang confirmed to the media, according to Le Petit Lillois.

