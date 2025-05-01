Fantasy Soccer
Ethan Mbappe headshot

Ethan Mbappe Injury: Won't play again this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Mbappe (hamstring) suffered an injury against Angers on Sunday and was stretchered off. He will miss the remainder of the season, both coach Bruno Genesio and president Olivier Letang confirmed to the media, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Mbappe will not play again this season for Lille after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's game. He will begin his recovery in order to be ready for the pre-season at the end of the summer. He will aim to avoid injuries in 2025-26 since the LOSC is counting on him as a potential starter in the squad.

Ethan Mbappe
Lille
