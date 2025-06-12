Etienne Youte Kinkoue News: Defensive rock in Le Havre

Kinkoue featured in 28 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season.

Kinkoue quickly became a defensive rock, with improved stats compared to his first season in Ligue 1 with the HAC. He could set new league play career highs with 14 shots, 19 tackles, 23 blocks, and 153 clearances. Kinkoue's combative style was reflected in occasional bookings, but underscored his willingness to protect the back line to ultimately help the team secure his spot in the French top flight. Kinkoue still has one year left on his contract and should remain a regular figure in the backline next season.