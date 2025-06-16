Evan Bush News: Concedes once in win

Bush registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Bush made just his second start of the season Saturday with both Patrick Schulte (oblique) and Nicolas Hagen (international duty) out. Bush conceded an early goal to Daniel Rios, but kept Vancouver out of the net for the remainder of the match. With the next match coming on Wednesday versus Atlanta, there's a good chance Bush will start again.