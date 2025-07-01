Evan Bush News: Keeps easy clean sheet Sunday

Bush had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Bush did not face a single shot on target Sunday, the second time in his four starts this season where his defense completely shut out the opponent. It was Bush's third consecutive start with Patrick Schulte (oblique) and Nicholas Hagen (undisclosed) out. If both remain out Sunday at Seattle, Bush will face a slightly more favorable matchup versus a side that has scored 27 goals through 19 matches this season.