Evan Bush News: One save in draw

Bush had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Bush turned aside one of two shots on target Sunday as Columbia's played to a 1-1 draw at Seattle. Over four starting appearances during which his fellow Columbus goalkeepers Patrick Schulte (oblique) and Nicholas Hagen (undisclosed) have been unavailable due to injury, the veteran keeper has made four saves and three clearances while conceding just three goals and recording one clean sheet. If Bush remains the lone healthy goalkeeper on the Columbus roster, his next opportunity will come Saturday when Columbus travel to take-on rivals Cincinnati.