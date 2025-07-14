Evander News: Keeps on scoring

Evander scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Evander scored for a fourth consecutive game and is up to a whopping six goals and two assists in that span. He has launched four shots in each of the last four games, totaling nine shots on target in that span. Additionally, he has at least one chance created in 12 straight appearances, totaling 28 chances created over that period.