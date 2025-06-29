Evander News: Once again logs brace

Evander scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Orlando City SC.

In back-to-back games, Evander has logged a brace. After his first June appearance, a goalless one at that, he improved so much that the month will be his best for 2025 yet. The attacking midfielder logged four goals and one assist. Even though his March and May also include five G/A, Evander required fewer appearances this month to reach the tally.