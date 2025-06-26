Evander News: Two goals, one assist
Evander scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over CF Montreal.
Concerning players, Major League Soccer's 2025 season currently includes fewer than seven who logged several multi-goal games. Among the seven, Evander is one, with three instances. Since mid-May, Cincinnati's eight games include his five assists, cementing versatile production most of the MLS' other players cannot match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now