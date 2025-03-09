Fantasy Soccer
Ezequiel Unsain headshot

Ezequiel Unsain News: Allows five goals to Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Unsain registered three saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-2 defeat against Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Unsain was overwhelmed by a strong opposition, conceding five times from inside the box during the defeat. He failed to get a clean sheet for the third game in a row, but he did make multiple saves as is usual in practically every game. His next test will be Friday's home matchup against leaders Leon.

Ezequiel Unsain
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
