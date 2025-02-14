Fantasy Soccer
Ezri Konsa headshot

Ezri Konsa Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Konsa (undisclosed) won't play during Saturday's clash with Ipswich Town, according to manager Unai Emery.

Konsa isn't going to be an option for Saturday's clash, after coming off against Tottenham injured. There's been little information on the nature of the injury, but it's a tough turn for Villa to lose another starting defensive option. One positive is that Tyrone Mings (knee) is set to return Saturday.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
