Fabian Herbers Injury: Cleared for play

Herbers (thigh) has been cleared for play again, according to interim manager Marco Donadel, per Maxime Truman of DL Coullisses.

Herbers is seeing a great update this week as he is now fit and ready to take the field again. This comes after six games out, with the midfielder last playing May 24. He has started in seven of his eight appearances and has been a regular starter, so he will hope to see that spot immediately, looking to earn his first goal contributions.