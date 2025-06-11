Fabien Centonze News: Slowed down by injury

Centonze appeared in seven Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season.

Centonze provided dependable coverage at right-back, filling in effectively when called upon eventhough he was slowed down during the whole season due to an injury and struggled to regain fitness with the reserve team. With two years left on his contract, Centonze could potentially play a role for the Canaries next season.