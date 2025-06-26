Fabio Vieira News: Makes 42 appearances on loan

Vieira made 40 appearances across all competitions for FC Porto during a loan spell from Arsenal in the 2024/25 season, tallying five goals and six assists.

Vieira's future is uncertain. It wouldn't be surprising to see him leave Arsenal in the summer, as the Gunners could be open to his departure on a permanent basis, but no deal has been agreed on yet. Porto are believed to be interested in bringing him back, but only on a cut-price move. A decision on his status is one of the transfer scenarios Arsenal must solve during the summer.