Facundo Buonanotte News: Decent spell with Foxes

Buonanotte has returned to Brighton after starting in 15 of his 33 appearances while on loan with Leicester City.

Buonanotte saw a decent spell while on loan over this past season, appearing in all but seven league matches while holding a starting role through the start of the campaign. He would register six goals and three assists in his time on the field, four more goal contributions than in the 2023/24 campaign with Brighton. He will now return to his parent club hoping to find some time, although he could experience a change of scenery again.