Facundo Buonanotte News: Decent spell with Foxes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Buonanotte has returned to Brighton after starting in 15 of his 33 appearances while on loan with Leicester City.

Buonanotte saw a decent spell while on loan over this past season, appearing in all but seven league matches while holding a starting role through the start of the campaign. He would register six goals and three assists in his time on the field, four more goal contributions than in the 2023/24 campaign with Brighton. He will now return to his parent club hoping to find some time, although he could experience a change of scenery again.

