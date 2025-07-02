Menu
Facundo Medina News: Joins Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Medina made the move to Marseille from Lens on a permanent deal, the club announced.

Medina makes the switch to Marseille, where he should play a big role immediately. He was a crucial part of the defense for Lens and showed the ability to step up in big games. Medina has played every match when fit for the most part in the last five seasons and should compete for starts in Marseille.

Marseille
