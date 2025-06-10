Fafa Picault Injury: Heading out with NT

Picault has been called up by Haiti for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Picault has been a bench option for Miami in the frontline and is set to miss the Club World Cup but could also be out for the matches against Atlanta and Montreal if Haiti performs well and reaches the final of the Gold Cup. If Haiti doesn't come out of the group stages, he will not miss any MLS game and will likely be back for the game against Atlanta on June 28. That said, his potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI, since he has been no more than a supersub for Miami recently.