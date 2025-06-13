Fali Cande News: Purchase option activated

Cande will remain in Italy at the end of his loan spell since his purchase option has been activated by Venezia, his former club announced.

Cande has officially joined Venezia on a permanent deal after spending six months there on loan. The Bissau-Guinean defender played 85 matches and scored once for Metz across four seasons, helping the club earn promotion to Ligue 1 in 2022-23. During his loan spell this season, he scored one goal and provided one assist while contributing decently at the back with 25 tackles, 15 interceptions and 88 clearances in 17 apperances.