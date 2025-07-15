Menu
Fallou Fall headshot

Fallou Fall News: Signs with St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Fall has completed a transfer to St. Louis from Fredrikstad, according to his new club.

Fall is seeing a move to the States this transfer period, departing Norway to join St. Louis on a deal until 2028. He most recently made 10 appearances with Fredrikstad, seeing a decent spell with his five clean sheets. The 21-year-old will now hope to shape out a role with the team in the coming seasons, not eligible to play until July 24 when the secondary transfer window opens.

Fallou Fall
St. Louis City SC
