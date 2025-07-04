Faustino Anjorin News: Joins Torino

Anjorin has penned a contract until 2028 with an option with Torino upon coming in from Empoli.

Anjorin is the first piece brought in by Torino following the departure of Samuele Ricci and should have the same role he had at Empoli, provided he stays healthy, which was an issue for him in the past campaign. He was productive and well-rounded when available, totaling two goals, three assists, 17 key passes and 29 tackles in 22 appearances (14 starts).