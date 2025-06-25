Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Listed as questionable
Bernardeschi (lower body) is questionable for Wednesday's match against the New York Red Bulls.
Bernardeschi is a possibility to make a return after seeing the questionable tag, having missed the club's past two outings. This would be a huge addition back, as he is a regular starter when fit, having yet to miss a start when available. That said, he will look to see the start immediately if deemed fit.
