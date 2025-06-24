Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Trains alone

Bernardeschi (undisclosed) was viewed training by himself, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Bernardeschi is starting to do some of his recovery work after suffering from an undisclosed injury, as he was able to train on grass by himself. However, he will likely still miss out on Wednesday's match, needing a bit more time for recovery. That said, he will look ahead to Saturday's match against Portland for a return.