Federico Valverde News: Fit moving forward

Valverde started and played 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw to Al Hilal.

Valverde had been dealing with some back discomfort ahead of the Club World Cup, which he has now recovered from after playing in their opener. He did start in 48 of his 50 appearances last season, so this is positive news for the club, as he is now fit for all offseason work and the start of the next campaign. He is an essential part of their midfield and is also a critical factor due to his versatility, so the club will be happy to have him. He will now look ahead to the 2025/26 season for another successful campaign, looking to top his 10 goal contributions in league play.