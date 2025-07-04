Federico Vinas News: Scores once during loan spell

Vinas ended his loan spell at Real Oviedo and has returned to Club Leon for the 2025/26 season.

Vinas made 19 appearances for Oviedo during the 2024/25 season but only scored one goal. Since Oviedo has the same ownership as Leon and Pachuca in Liga MX, Vinas' future is uncertain. He's going to play for one of those three clubs, but it's unclear which one it will be. Given that Oviedo signed Salomon Rondon, though, the Uruguayan isn't expected to return to Spain.