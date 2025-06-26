Felipe Andrade News: Scores off bench in loss

Andrade scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota United.

Andrade replaced Erik Sviatchenko in the second half and was quite active as a two-way contributor on the left flank during this game. The Brazilian took advantage of his opportunity to attack on a set play to give the visitors a stoppage-time goal which wasn't enough to avoid the adverse result. He found the back of the net for the third time in seven MLS appearances in 2025, adding offensive upside to his regular production of tackles and clearances. He's not guaranteed a starting spot though, with Franco Escobar offering a more experienced option.