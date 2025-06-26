Felix Lemarechal Injury: Forced off after head collision

Lemarechal suffered a head collision and was forced off in the 84th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Germany in the U21 EURO Championship semi-final, according to Alsa Sports.

Lemarechal featured off the bench in the second half of Wednesday's game against Germany before leaving his teammates a man down for the final five minutes after suffering a head collision with Nnamdi Collins. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if there is anything more serious and whether he can recover in time for the pre-season in Strasbourg.