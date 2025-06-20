Fer Lopez News: Signs with Wolves

Lopez signed a five-year deal with Wolverhampton from La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Lopez makes the move to Wolves after only just breaking into the senior team for Celta Vigo last season, resulting in seven starts and 17 appearances. He's said to be the Matheus Cunha replacement, but that's a bit of weight to put on an inexperienced 21-year-old moving to the Premier League. It'll likely take time for him to grow into the side with anything more than 15 starts in his first season being an optimistic outlook.