Fer Lopez News: Solid first season

Lopez appeared in 17 matches, with seven starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Lopez picked up four of his seven starts within the final six games of the season, but overall, he delivered a respectable performance over his debut campaign in La Liga. The youngster bagged two goals in a total of 668 minutes played over 17 appearances. He also accounted for 14 chances created and was a notable facilitator in his time on the pitch. With continued hard work, he will likely earn the chance to step into a greater role.