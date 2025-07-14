Menu
Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Reports to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Kadioglu (toe) was involved in training Monday, according to his club.

Kadioglu has returned to Brighton and looks to be starting his pre-season training Monday, a good sign for the defender who ended his season with a toe injury. He will now look ahead and continue to train for the beginning of the season. He will have to work back into any role he may hold with the team next season, as he only appeared six times the entire campaign due to his consistent injuries.

