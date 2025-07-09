Fernando Arce News: Transfers to Toluca

Arce has joined Toluca following a move from Puebla, his new club announced Tuesday.

Arce failed to establish himself as a starter for his last club after being a consistent defensive contributor in an earlier stage of his career with Necaxa. The holding midfielder now finds himself reinforcing the depth of a squad that won the last Liga MX title with Marcel Alejandro Ruiz as a permanent fixture and a rotation involving Hector Herrera and Franco Romero. While he's unlikely to play a lot of minutes, Arce could be a source of passes, tackles and clearances when he's on the field.